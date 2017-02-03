Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Not expected to debut until next week

Hawes (coach's decision) isn't expected to play Friday against the Nuggets or Saturday against the Suns, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hawes and fellow center Roy Hibbert, who were both acquired Thursday from the Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, still need to pass their physicals and aren't expected to join the Bucks until Saturday, and it seems Kidd is reluctant to use either player before they have an opportunity to practice with the team. Even without the services of Hibbert and Hawes the next two games, the Bucks won't be short on center help with John Henson, Greg Monroe and Thon Maker still populating the depth chart. It may take several games for Kidd's center rotation to crystallize, but Hawes seemingly has a better chance of becoming a rotation option than Hibbert, who has an expering contract and a skill set that overlaps a bit with Henson. Hawes, meanwhile, has demonstrated some effectiveness as an outside shooter throughout his career, an attribute that could earn him minutes on a Bucks roster that's short on floor spacers.