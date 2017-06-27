Bucks' Spencer Hawes: PIcks up player-option

Hawes will pick up the player-option for his 2017-18 contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Hawes will make $6 million in the final year of his deal. The veteran averaged 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 triples across 9.0 minutes per game as a fringe-rotational player after being traded to Milwaukee in February. The Bucks drafted stretch-four D.J. Wilson out of Michigan with their first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he projects to play a similar role with the club as Hawes. Thus, he will presumably have a hard time getting much regular rotation run in the upcoming season.

