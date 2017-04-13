Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Scores 15 in return to Bucks lineup

Hawes recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

After being inactive for Monday's game against Charlotte to make room for John Henson returning from a thumb injury, Hawes returned to the Bucks lineup with several of the Bucks' normal rotation players resting before the playoffs against the Celtics. The well-traveled big man was lethal from the field in limited minutes, and finished with his highest scoring game in over a month.