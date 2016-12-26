Novak is dealing with an illness and is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Novak has picked up garbage-time minutes in three of the past four games, but his absence Monday won't affect coach Jason Kidd's rotation plans. The veteran sharpshooter has seen no more than four minutes in any of his five appearances on the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola