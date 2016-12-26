Bucks' Steve Novak: Out Monday with illness
Novak is dealing with an illness and is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Novak has picked up garbage-time minutes in three of the past four games, but his absence Monday won't affect coach Jason Kidd's rotation plans. The veteran sharpshooter has seen no more than four minutes in any of his five appearances on the season.
More News
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: No appearances since Nov. 5•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Misses only three-point attempt Monday•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Fully recovered from sprained MCL•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Re-signs with Bucks•
-
Steve Novak: Expected to re-sign with Bucks•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Expected to resume workouts in the summer•