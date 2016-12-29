Novak tallied one rebound in three minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.

Despite missing a game earlier in the week with an illness, Novak was healthy enough to suit up and appeared in only his sixth game of the season. The 33-year-old has struggled in his limited time, attempting one three-pointer in all but one game. Novak has yet to score this season and, barring an injury, should continue to be on the outside of the Bucks' rotation.