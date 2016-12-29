Bucks' Steve Novak: Plays three minutes Wednesday
Novak tallied one rebound in three minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.
Despite missing a game earlier in the week with an illness, Novak was healthy enough to suit up and appeared in only his sixth game of the season. The 33-year-old has struggled in his limited time, attempting one three-pointer in all but one game. Novak has yet to score this season and, barring an injury, should continue to be on the outside of the Bucks' rotation.
More News
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Out Monday with illness•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: No appearances since Nov. 5•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Misses only three-point attempt Monday•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Fully recovered from sprained MCL•
-
Bucks' Steve Novak: Re-signs with Bucks•
-
Steve Novak: Expected to re-sign with Bucks•