Maker will move to a bench role Friday against the Nuggets, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite recording a career-high 12 points in 24 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, Maker won't pick up his third start in a row, as coach Jason Kidd has decided to go back to John Henson as his center on the top unit. The Bucks shook up their frontcourt ranks Thursday by trading Miles Plumlee -- who had been held out of the rotation while Maker started the past two games -- to the Hornets in exchange for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes, but neither of the two pickups are expected to be available for either leg of Milwaukee's weekend back-to-back set. As a result, Kidd said he still plans to use Maker off the bench, though the rookie may see more of his time at power forward while Henson and Greg Monroe cover the bulk of the minutes at center. Maker's usefulness still remains mostly relegated to dynasty formats, as he's unlikely to see extended run this season until the Bucks are well removed from the playoff race.