Maker provided 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of the series.

While Maker isn't posting explosive stat lines for the Bucks, he's gradually earning the trust of coach Jason Kidd, as he's been over the 20-minute mark in back-to-back games. The 20-year-old's incredible length and ability to stretch the floor has made him a key complementary player and a good change-of-pace option at center from Greg Monroe, who boasts a more traditional interior game.