Maker contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist across 13 minutes during a 109-107 win over the Spurs on Tuesday.

The season high in minutes came out of nowhere, as Maker had not seen a single minute since Dec. 31 and had not reached double-digits in minutes in a game this season before this one. Maker made both of his shots and had an assist but he will have a tough time posting significant fantasy value without even more minutes. The team is back in action Friday against the Heat, so we'll see if he is once again incorporated into the team's rotation.