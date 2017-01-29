Maker produced four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 10 minutes during a 112-108 overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Maker was moved into the starting lineup in lieu of Miles Plumlee but only received 10 minutes. Saturday's game marked just the third time this season that Maker has gotten at least 10 minutes in a game. If Maker continues to start he may begin to see a bit more minutes than this, but there's nothing from this start to get excited about.