Bucks' Thon Maker: Returns to the bench Monday vs. Rockets
Maker will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Rockets.
With Jabari Parker returning to the starting lineup after being benched for Saturday's game due to a violation of a team rule, Maker will return to his usual spot on the bench. Maker's 4.9 minutes per game don't warrant ownership in almost any fantasy format.
