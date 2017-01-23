Maker will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Rockets.

With Jabari Parker returning to the starting lineup after being benched for Saturday's game due to a violation of a team rule, Maker will return to his usual spot on the bench. Maker's 4.9 minutes per game don't warrant ownership in almost any fantasy format.

