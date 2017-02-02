Maker finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 loss to the Jazz.

Maker started for the second game in a row, logging 14 more minutes than he did Saturday. Both his point total and three-pointers made mark career highs. Since Maker improved drastically from his first start, it wouldn't be a shock for him to make his third straight start against the Nuggets on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola