Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in start Wednesday
Maker finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 loss to the Jazz.
Maker started for the second game in a row, logging 14 more minutes than he did Saturday. Both his point total and three-pointers made mark career highs. Since Maker improved drastically from his first start, it wouldn't be a shock for him to make his third straight start against the Nuggets on Friday.
