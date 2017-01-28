Bucks' Thon Maker: Will draw the start Saturday vs. Celtics
Maker will start Saturday against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Coach Jason Kidd was apparently impressed with Maker's performance in Friday's loss to the Raptors, where he provided eight points, two rebounds, and one block across eight minutes. Though he'll be starting, he may still not eclipse 18 minutes, which is how many minutes he logged the last time he started. Miles Plumlee will likely see decreased minutes as a result.
