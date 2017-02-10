Maker will draw the start at power forward for Friday's contest against the Lakers.

With Jabari Parker (knee) out for the remainder of the year, the Bucks will been forced to make severe adjustments to their rotation. Coach Jason Kidd has decided to start Maker in Parker's first absence, adding a lengthy three-point threat to the Bucks starting five. Maker has shown ability to put up solid numbers when given rotational minutes, providing 12 points, five rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and one assist across 24 minutes Feb. 1 against the Jazz.