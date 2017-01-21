Maker will get his first career start Saturday against the Heat

The Bucks are on a four game losing streak, and it appears that coach Jason Kidd wants to switch the rotation up, and part of that involves Maker starting in place of Jabari Parker. The 7-1 forward is hitting 50 percent of his threes in limited minutes so far this season, and he should be a threat for rebounds and blocks considering his length.

