Bucks' Tony Snell: Back with Bucks

Snell has agreed to a four-year, $46 million contract with the Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Snell started all 80 games he appeared in with the Bucks a year ago, and he wasted no time signing a multi-year deal to return to Milwaukee. Snell's numbers in the primary statistical categories don't jump off the page, but he put up career-best marks in both field-goal percentage (45.5) and three-point percentage (40.6) last season while providing quality defense, so both player and team found a role to their liking. Expect Snell to head into the 2017-18 in the same starting shooting guard role he held down in the previous campaign.