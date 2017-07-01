Bucks' Tony Snell: Back with Bucks
Snell has agreed to a four-year, $46 million contract with the Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Snell started all 80 games he appeared in with the Bucks a year ago, and he wasted no time signing a multi-year deal to return to Milwaukee. Snell's numbers in the primary statistical categories don't jump off the page, but he put up career-best marks in both field-goal percentage (45.5) and three-point percentage (40.6) last season while providing quality defense, so both player and team found a role to their liking. Expect Snell to head into the 2017-18 in the same starting shooting guard role he held down in the previous campaign.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores team-high 19 in Game 4 loss•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Records team-high 16 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores season-high 26 in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Pitches in with 12 points Saturday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores 19 points on nine shots Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...