Bucks' Tony Snell: Ice cold in overtime loss

Snell put up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 41 minutes of action during Tuesday's 108-114 loss to Cleveland.

Snell hit a huge three from the top of the key that helped send the game into overtime, but he was otherwise quiet as a hunting trip. His complete lack of a dribble is painfully obvious at this point, and Milwaukee isn't looking to set him up for much more than emergency corner threes at this point. Snell's minutes will dip if he continues to struggle like this on the offensive end, no matter how well he fits into the Bucks' defensive schemes.