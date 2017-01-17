Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores five points Monday
Snell tallied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers.
While Snell has started every game this season for the Bucks, his production remains inconsistent, scoring in the double-digits in only one-third of games this season. The 25-year-old is averaging a humble 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 points this season.
