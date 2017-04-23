Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores team-high 19 in Game 4 loss
Snell scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt) while adding four rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 87-76 Game 4 loss to the Raptors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had his first relatively quiet performance of the series Saturday, leaving it to players like Snell to unsuccessfully pick up the scoring slack. The former Bull is now averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 three-pointers and 3.0 boards through four postseason games.
