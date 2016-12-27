Bucks' Tony Snell: Season-high 20 points Monday

Snell scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3 Pt) and added four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 107-102 loss to the Wizards.

Snell was the team's second-highest scorer Monday, and hit a whopping six three-pointers against a Wizards defense that had trouble guarding him. The 25-year-old hasn't been much of an offensive threat this season (8.3 PPG and 1.3 APG) but has scored in double-digits in each of his last two games. As Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo keep drawing more defenders, Snell may start to see more open shots.