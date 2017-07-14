Play

Blakeney signed a two-way contract Friday with the Bulls.

Blakeney has played for the Bulls this summer league and is currently averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 27 minutes. Blakeney will likely spend most of the 2017-18 season with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate.

CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories