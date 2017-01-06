Portis was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the NBA D-League on Friday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis has played a combined 11 minutes in the Bulls last nine games and is likely being moved to the D-League so that he can get some more playing time. It should come as no surprise if he's brought back up in the near future, as any injuries to the Bulls' forwards could open up some minutes for Portis.