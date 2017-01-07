Portis has been recalled from the D-League, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Portis spent only one day with the Windy City Bulls, and he'll now rejoin the Bulls ahead of Saturday's game versus Toronto. Portis has been phased out of the Bulls' rotation of late, however, playing just 11 combined minutes over the team's previous nine contests.

