Portis is expected to move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

The Bulls have cleared Taj Gibson (ankle) to return from a one-game absence and indicated that he would reclaim his usual spot in the starting lineup at power forward, so that figures to result in Portis riding the pine again. Portis, who posted four points, five rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Saturday's win over the 76ers, failed to see the court in any of the four games before that, so it's possible he'll be cast out of the rotation entirely Wednesday.