Portis accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Portis received a season high in minutes, and proceeded to match his season high in scoring. However, after playing 17.8 minutes per while appearing in 62 games as a rookie, Portis is averaging six fewer minutes a night and has appeared in just 37 of 55 contests during 2016-17. Unless injuries strike or a big trade is made, it's tough to envision Portis becoming a reliable fantasy option.