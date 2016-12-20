Portis grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist during Monday's 113-82 win over the Pistons.

Portis played 42 minutes when the Bulls played the Bucks in back to back contests, but seemingly fell out of the rotation again against the Pistons, only playing seven minutes late in a blowout. The 21-year-old's has only played in half of the Bulls' December games so far, spending five on the bench due to coach's decisions. Portis's value remains significantly limited until he can prove that he is a permanent part of the rotation.