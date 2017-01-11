Portis scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added seven rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in a 101-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Coach Fred Hoiberg expanded his rotation Wednesday with all of Jimmy Butler (illness), Dwyane Wade (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (illness) unavailable, translating to an uptick in playing time for just about every healthy player. Portis was one of the primary beneficiaries of Mirotic's absence, as he served as the top backup to starting power forward Taj Gibson and turned in his second-best scoring output of the season. The 21-year-old Portis still has some deficiencies on the defensive end and -- Tuesday's performance withstanding -- isn't as prolific of a three-point shooter as Mirotic, so there's a good chance he'll drop out of the rotation once Mirotic is healthy again.