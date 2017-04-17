Portis finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Celtics.

Portis was excellent in his playoff debut, catching fire from the field, grabbing rebounds, setting up his teammates to score, and protecting the rim. There didn't seem to be anyone on the Celtics' bench who could compete with him, as he was a dominant force off the pine in almost every area of the game. Though he's seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, it seems that Portis has made quite the case for himself to get significant run in this first-round series against the Celtics. Prior to Sunday's tilt, Portis averaged 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in the four contests where he saw at least 31 minutes of action -- a possible indicator of his production moving forward.