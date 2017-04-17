Bulls' Bobby Portis: Shines in playoff debut Sunday
Portis finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Celtics.
Portis was excellent in his playoff debut, catching fire from the field, grabbing rebounds, setting up his teammates to score, and protecting the rim. There didn't seem to be anyone on the Celtics' bench who could compete with him, as he was a dominant force off the pine in almost every area of the game. Though he's seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, it seems that Portis has made quite the case for himself to get significant run in this first-round series against the Celtics. Prior to Sunday's tilt, Portis averaged 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in the four contests where he saw at least 31 minutes of action -- a possible indicator of his production moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Efficient in 22 minutes off bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will remain on bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Goes for career-high 22 points•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will head to bench Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...