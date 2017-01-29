Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will start Sunday vs. 76ers
Portis will draw the start at power forward for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Sean Highkin of The Athletic reports.
With Taj Gibson (ankle) out, Portis will have an opportunity to start Sunday. In the last seven games that Portis has played, he's provided 5.4 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds across 14.6 minutes per game, but figures to see a higher workload as a starter.
