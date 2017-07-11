Bulls' Cameron Payne: Won't play remainder of summer league
Payne will not participate in the remainder of summer league due to a family issue, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Through two summer league outings, Payne averaged 11.5 points on 34.6 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 28.5 minutes per game. While it's not always a great idea to put stock in two summer league performances, Payne is one of a handful of point guards looking for a chance in Chicago, and his summer league outings were not exactly stellar. His work in training camp may ultimately determine what sort of role he'll play next season.
