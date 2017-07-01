Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Agrees to four-year deal with Bulls
Felicio has agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bulls, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Felicio will remain in Chicago after spending his first two years in the NBA with the Bulls. Having never averaged more than 16 minutes per game, the Bulls might be ready to allow the 24-year-old to break that benchmark during the 2017-18 season since the team has transitioned into a rebuilding period where they'll likely focus on giving their young talent extended time on the court. That said, Robin Lopez still currently stands atop Felicio on the depth chart at center.
