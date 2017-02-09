Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Available to play Wednesday
Felicio (lower leg) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felicio's availability comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Bulls initially feared that the big man could miss at least a week with the lower leg strain. Given that initial projection, it's very possible that the team remains cautious with Felicio and limits his minutes on the floor. Regardless, if the big man does see the floor, he will dig into the minutes of starting center Robin Lopez.
