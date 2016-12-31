Felicio racked up 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 boards (six offensive), two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

With coach Fred Hoiberg opting to turn away from starting center Robin Lopez for much of the second half, Felicio stepped in to close out the game for the Bulls. The increased playing time enabled the second-year center to notch the first double-double of his career, but it's too early to buy into the idea of Felicio replicating this feat with any sort of regularity. Lopez still seems to have a steady hold on the starting gig, so Felicio will probably be forced to settle for a 15-to-20 minute role most nights.