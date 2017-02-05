Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Could miss at least a week
Felicio (ankle) could miss at least a week for the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There's nothing definitive on his injury, so while he should be considered day-to-day, the Bulls are preparing to miss him for a week or more. The Bulls are stretched thin at the center spot, so Robin Lopez could be in line for a huge minutes boost, and Taj Gibson may spend more time at the center slot.
