Felicio (ankle) could miss at least a week for the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There's nothing definitive on his injury, so while he should be considered day-to-day, the Bulls are preparing to miss him for a week or more. The Bulls are stretched thin at the center spot, so Robin Lopez could be in line for a huge minutes boost, and Taj Gibson may spend more time at the center slot.

