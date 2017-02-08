Coach Fred Hoiberg said after the team's morning shootaround that Felicio (lower leg), who is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, could have a chance at playing in the contest, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reports.

The Bulls initially projected Felicio to miss at least a week after he suffered a right lower leg strain while attempting to block a shot in last Friday's loss to the Rockets, but the center was apparently present for shootaround Wednesday and has progressed faster than anticipated. Felicio's potential return would have the most negative impact on starting center Robin Lopez, who logged 32 minutes and provided 17 points and six rebounds when his top backup wasn't available in Monday's win over the Kings.