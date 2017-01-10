Felicio contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 24 minutes during a 109-94 loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Felicio gathered his second double-double of the season and saw more than 20 minutes for the second consecutive outing. He got some relatively meaningless minutes as the team got routed, but it appears that Fred Hoiberg has decided to give him a little bit more of a role lately as he has seen his two highest minute totals of the season in the past two games. The team is back in action against the Wizards on Tuesday, so we'll see if that trend continues.