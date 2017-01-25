Felicio scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 100-92 win over the Magic

This was Felicio's third double-double of the season, and all of them have come over the past month. Since the first double-double, he is averaging 17.7 minutes a game, but those minutes come inconsistently. In that time, Felicio has three games of just 11 minutes, and three games of at least 24 minutes. His per-36 minute numbers during this period are good, 13.6 points and 12.2 rebounds. He would have value in deep leagues if he could consistently stay on the high end of his current minutes range, but at the moment his inconsistent workload should leave him on waivers in most formats.