Felicio contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 loss to the Spurs.

Felicio started the year out seeing double-digit minutes in only four games during October and November, but has since carved himself out a role in the Bulls' rotation. So far this December, the 24-year-old Brazilian has played 16.5 minutes per game and averaged 4.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

