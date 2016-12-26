Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores eight points Sunday
Felicio contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 loss to the Spurs.
Felicio started the year out seeing double-digit minutes in only four games during October and November, but has since carved himself out a role in the Bulls' rotation. So far this December, the 24-year-old Brazilian has played 16.5 minutes per game and averaged 4.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Recalled from D-League on Sunday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to D-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: No longer included in rotation•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Misses practice with throat injury•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Puts up eight points, 12 boards in loss•