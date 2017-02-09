Felicio (lower leg) logged six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in a 123-92 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Felicio saw a rather normal workload in his return from a one-game absence due to a right lower leg strain. He took back his usual role as the top backup to starting center Robin Lopez, but his return from injury wasn't nearly enough for the Bulls to keep things competitive with the Warriors, especially with their top two players in Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness) sitting out. Felicio is averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 boards and 0.8 blocks in 17.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances, limiting his fantasy appeal primarily to very deep formats.