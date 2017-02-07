Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Upgraded to questionable
Felicio (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Over the weekend, the Bulls had indicated that Felicio could miss a week or more, but he appears to have made significant progress in recent days. While his status is still very much in jeopardy, Felicio could have a chance to take the court Wednesday, and an update should come following shootaround.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Could miss at least a week•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will not return Friday vs. Rockets•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Records third double-double in just 21 minutes•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Registers 10 rebounds off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Double-doubles in loss to Thunder•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Claims first career double-double•