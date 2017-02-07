Felicio (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Over the weekend, the Bulls had indicated that Felicio could miss a week or more, but he appears to have made significant progress in recent days. While his status is still very much in jeopardy, Felicio could have a chance to take the court Wednesday, and an update should come following shootaround.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola