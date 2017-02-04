Felicio strained his lower leg and will not return to Friday's contest against the Rockets.

If Felicio misses any time, it will stretch the Bulls very thin at center, as Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic are listed behind him on the depth chart. Coach Fred Hoiberg may have to severely alter his rotation if the injury is serious.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola