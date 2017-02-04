Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will not return Friday vs. Rockets
Felicio strained his lower leg and will not return to Friday's contest against the Rockets.
If Felicio misses any time, it will stretch the Bulls very thin at center, as Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic are listed behind him on the depth chart. Coach Fred Hoiberg may have to severely alter his rotation if the injury is serious.
