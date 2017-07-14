Bulls' David Nwaba: Claimed off waivers by Chicago
The Bulls claimed Nwaba off waivers Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Undrafted out of Cal Poly in 2016, Nwaba spent most of last season in the D-League before joining the Lakers for the final two months of the season. In 20 appearances, Nwaba averaged 19.9 minutes per game, which he translated to 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Nwaba had been a member of the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League entry, but he was waived earlier in the week to create cap room so the team could sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
