Valentine (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine missed the team's loss to the Bulls on Thursday coming off his best game of the season. He played 30 minutes in the contest, but that was largely due to both Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler being sidelined. Both will be active Saturday, so Valentine figures to play a small role for the contest.

