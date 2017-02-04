Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Back from D-League
Valentine has been recalled from the D-League.
Valentine had a successful, three-game stint with the Windy City Bulls during which he posted averages of 30.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The rookie's next chance to play for Chicago will come Monday, though he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 20.
