Valentine was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Windy City Bulls, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Valentine's role with Chicago has fluctuated on a game-to-game basis this season, but he often finds himself riding the bench for the majority of games. For that reason, he was sent to the D-League, as it provides a great opportunity for in-game reps that he's not getting otherwise. He'll be back with the big club ahead of Sunday's tilt with the 76ers, likely providing a depth option on the wings.