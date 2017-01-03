Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Exits game with ankle injury
Valentine will not return to Monday's game against the Hornets after suffering a left ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine suffered the injury when he rolled his ankle on Nicolas Batum's foot, but the rookie was spotted walking without a limp on the sidelines shortly before being ruled out of the game. His status for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers will remain in question until the Bulls give more specifics about the injury.
