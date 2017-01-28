Valentine was assigned to the D-League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Marc Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Valentine hasn't seen the floor for Chicago since Jan. 20 against the Hawks, so he'll have a chance to participate in game action at the D-League level before potentially being called back up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola