Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed to D-League
Valentine was assigned to the D-League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Marc Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Valentine hasn't seen the floor for Chicago since Jan. 20 against the Hawks, so he'll have a chance to participate in game action at the D-League level before potentially being called back up.
