Valentine (ankle) took part in the Bulls' morning shootaround and is optimistic that he'll be able to play Monday against the Thunder, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Valentine has missed the last two games due to a sprained left ankle, but with coach Fred Hoiberg confirming after the shootaround that the rookie was a full participant, it's looking likely that he'll be available off the bench. In his last appearance Monday against the Hornets, Valentine contributed nine points, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes, and with Jimmy Butler (illness) a game-time decision for the contest, the Bulls could need the versatile guard to take on a larger role than normal.