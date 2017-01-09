Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out again Monday vs. Thunder
Valentine (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine missed the Bulls' last two games with a lingering left ankle sprain. He was able to take part in the team's morning shootaround Monday and was optimistic about his chances of taking the court against the Thunder, although it appears the Bulls will play it safe and keep him sidelined yet again. Valentine's next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will play Tuesday vs. Wizards•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Hopeful to play Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Won't play against Cavaliers on Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will see more playing time•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Falls out of rotation Tuesday•