Valentine (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine missed the Bulls' last two games with a lingering left ankle sprain. He was able to take part in the team's morning shootaround Monday and was optimistic about his chances of taking the court against the Thunder, although it appears the Bulls will play it safe and keep him sidelined yet again. Valentine's next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the Wizards.