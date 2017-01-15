Valentine (illness) logged five minutes in a 107-99 win over the Pelicans on Saturday, but accrued no statistics.

After a one-game absence due to the illness, Valentine was able to get back on the court, but his limited impact prompted coach Fred Hoiberg to use him only lightly. With Dwyane Wade scheduled to sit out Sunday's game against the Grizzlies for rest, Valentine figures to be in store for a slightly larger workload, but he'll be hard pressed to replicate the 19-point, 30-minute performance he turned in during Tuesday's loss to the Wizards. That effort came with both Wade and Jimmy Butler sitting out, but Butler is expected to suit up Sunday.