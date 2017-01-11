Valentine (ankle) delivered 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt) to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in a 101-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

After missing the previous three games with a sprained ankle, Valentine returned to action in a big way, coming through with not only a career-high scoring total, but his first double-digit scoring effort of the season. He was especially impressive from distance, with his fifth three-pointers exceeding his output from all of December. The rookie is expected to see more regular opportunities in the rotation during the second half of the season now that he's healthy, but his minutes should tail off considerably from Wednesday's level, given that the Bulls were without the services of Jimmy Butler (illness), Dwyane Wade (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (illness).